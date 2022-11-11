The SSU identified the Russian intelligence general who coordinated saboteurs in eastern Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has established the identity of one of the intelligence chiefs of the Russian Airborne Forces, who coordinates Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Donetsk region.

This was reported in the press service of the SSU.

It is about the “hero of Russia”, a major general with the call sign “Storozh”. Back in 2014, he was sent to Ukraine to “work” with the terrorist organization “DPR”. There, he was involved in the formation and combat training of groups of Russian special forces that operated against Ukrainian ATO forces.

He commanded Russian saboteurs during the capture of Slovyansk by the group of Igor Girkin (Strelkov), and at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, he was tasked with organizing the activities of sabotage groups, which included paratroopers of the Russian Federation and “DPR” militants.

The Russian major general was informed of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist organization and facilitating its activities) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.