General Staff: the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 710 Russian invaders per day

As of November 11, Russia lost approximately 79,400 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2,814 tanks;

5,696 armored combat vehicles;

1,817 artillery systems;

393 rocket salvo systems;

205 means of air defense;

278 aircraft;

261 helicopters;

4,259 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

16 ships/boats;

1,505 operational-tactical level drones;

159 units of special equipment;

399 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut.