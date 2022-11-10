The European Union agreed not to recognize Russian travel documents issued in the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia

The Council of the EU and the European Parliament agreed not to recognize Russian travel documents issued in the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia. Now this decision remains to be legally formalized.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

"This decision is a response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine and Russia’s practice of issuing Russian international passports to residents of the occupied regions. It also follows Russia’s unilateral decision to recognise the independence of the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008," it said.

The EU explained that Russian documents will not be accepted as valid documents for obtaining a visa or crossing Schengen borders. They emphasized that such a decision is necessary to establish a general approach regarding Russian documents.