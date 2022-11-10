“Ukrnafta” and “Ukrtatnafta” got a new head. He became the former head of the “WOG” gas station network Serhiy Koretskyi

The former general director of the “WOG” gas station network Serhiy Koretskyi headed the companies "Ukrnafta" and "Ukrtatnafta".

This is evidenced by the data of the YouControl portal.

Koretskyi has been in office since November 10. Ukrnafta reacted to his appointment. They said that as of the beginning of the working day on November 10, Koretskyi did not appear in the office, and the team was not given any official explanations. The company also reported that for the third day now, employees of the Bureau of Economic Security and the Security Service of Ukraine have been blocking the activities of Ukrnafta. In addition, they said that armed people do not allow employees to work, block all operational activities of the company, all bank accounts are blocked, and the companyʼs activities are actually stopped.

According to Forbes, in 2013 Serhiy Koretsky headed the WOG gas station network. In October 2018, Koretskyi resigned and began developing his own chain of cafes under the Idealist Coffee brand.