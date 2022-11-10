Iran has announced the creation of a hypersonic ballistic missile that is allegedly capable of defeating advanced air defense systems

The commander of the Iranian Air and Space Forces General Amir Ali Hajizadeh informed that Iran has developed a hypersonic ballistic missile that can allegedly defeat advanced air defense systems.

His words are quoted by the Iranian agency Tasnim.

Hajizadeh stated that the missile is capable of maneuvering below and above the Earthʼs atmosphere at high speed, but he did not disclose its name or characteristics.

Reuters writes that Iran has not officially reported testing such weapons. Western analysts note that the Iranian side sometimes exaggerates its weapons capabilities.