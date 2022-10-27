The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a hypersonic missile

The U.S. Navy and Army conducted a successful test launch of a hypersonic missile.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the statement of the Pentagon.

The launch took place from a seaside launch pad in the state of Virginia this Wednesday, October 26. During the launch, the military conducted a series of experiments, evaluating the rocketʼs navigation and testing advanced materials that can withstand extremely high temperatures.

It is indicated that the rocket flew at a speed five times greater than the speed of sound.