The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a hypersonic missile

The U.S. Navy and Army conducted a successful test launch of a hypersonic missile.
Reuters writes about this with reference to the statement of the Pentagon.
The launch took place from a seaside launch pad in the state of Virginia this Wednesday, October 26. During the launch, the military conducted a series of experiments, evaluating the rocketʼs navigation and testing advanced materials that can withstand extremely high temperatures.
It is indicated that the rocket flew at a speed five times greater than the speed of sound.
- In May of this year, the U.S. Air Force successfully tested the AGM-183A hypersonic missile from Lockheed Martin. During the tests, the rocket reached a speed five times higher than the speed of sound (more than 6 000 kmph).
- In January 2022, the DPRK informed about a successful test of a hypersonic missile. Russia informed about successful tests of such weapons in December 2021. At the same time, the Russian Federation informed that it had put the S-550 missile system on combat duty.