The MP of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) for two convocations, a former member of the "Community", "Motherland" and "United Russia" parties Oleksiy Remenyuk died in a road accident in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Russian mass media on November 10.

According to their data, Remenyuk "crashed to death during a police chase in Simferopol."

66-year-old Remenyuk was driving his Range Rover from a friendʼs birthday when he was stopped by the police near the village of Dubky (Simferopol district). During the document check, he was asked to undergo an alcohol test — he began to refuse because he was drunk.

The policemen tried to detain Remenyuk, but he escaped and drove away, dragging the inspector to the car door on the asphalt.

During the chase, Remenyukʼs car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a truck. He and his passenger died on the spot.

Russian law enforcement officials do not officially report the accident involving Remenyuk.