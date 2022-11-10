Britain froze Russian assets worth $20.4 billion

The British government has frozen Russian assets worth £18 billion ($20.4 billion). All of them belong to Russian oligarchs, individuals and legal entities that are under sanctions for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the data of the Office of Financial Sanctions, which is part of the Ministry of Finance.

Russia has overtaken Libya and Iran to become the most sanctioned country in Britain, it said.

To date, Britain has imposed sanctions against more than 1 200 individuals and more than 120 organizations associated with the Russian Federation, including prominent businessmen and politicians.