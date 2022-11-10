Three people died due to the Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the past day

Russian troops continue shelling Donetsk region. Three people died over the past day and night — in Pavlivka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

On the Volnovakha direction, the Russians shelled Pavlivka, one person died there. Vuhledar was also under intense fire.

In the evening and night of November 10, the occupiers ransacked Avdiivka, one person died there. There was also shelling in the Maryinka community. There is no information about victims and destruction was received.

Bakhmut was the most affected in the Horlivka area: in the previous day, the Russians killed one civilian and wounded two more in the city. Shells damaged four private houses and an administration building. The outskirts of Toretsk, Svitlodar and Soledar communities came under shelling at night. There were no victims there.