As of November 10, Russia lost approximately 78 690 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2 804 tanks;

5 682 combat armored vehicles;

1 805 artillery systems;

393 rocket salvo systems;

205 means of air defense;

278 aircraft;

260 helicopters;

4 242 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

16 warships/boats;

1 499 operational-tactical level drones;

159 units of special equipment;

399 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Avdiivka areas.