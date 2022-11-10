“Weʼre not going to tell them what to do.” Biden commented on the probability of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

The U.S. President Joe Biden said that no issue regarding Ukraine will be resolved without its participation.

"Everything depends on the Ukrainians... Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," he said, answering a question about whether the Ukrainian government could compromise with Russia.

“I donʼt know what theyʼre going to do. But I know one thing: weʼre not going to tell them what to do," Biden added.

According to him, when Russian troops leave Kherson, both sides will decide what to do in the winter period and whether to make compromises.

He also said he intends to discuss the Russian war with G20 leaders in Indonesia.

"Iʼm going to go to the G20. I was told that President Putin is unlikely to be there, but other world leaders will be... And we will have an opportunity to see what the next steps might be," Baden explained.

In addition, he noted that the USA did not close the sky over Ukraine in order not to "get involved in the third world war".