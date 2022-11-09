”Patience may be running out.” Iran openly threatened Saudi Arabia for “destabilizing the region”

Iran openly threatened Saudi Arabia that "their patience may run out." They say that Saudi Arabia is destabilizing the region.
This was announced by the Minister of Information and National Security of Iran, Ismail Khatib, writes Fars.
"In the case of Saudi Arabia, I say that our fate and the fate of other countries in the region are linked through our neighborhood. From Iranʼs point of view, any instability in the countries of the region is contagious, and any instability in Iran can be contagious for the countries of the region," the minister said.
According to him, the USA, Great Britain and Saudi Arabia are engaged in destabilization of the region. He explains that stoning the mighty Iran has no other meaning than crossing the border of rationality.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has so far adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it does not provide any guarantees to continue this strategic patience in the event of continued hostilities," Khatib stressed.
- Saudi Arabia has warned the US of plans to attack targets in the kingdom from Iran. The US and Middle Eastern militaries are on high alert. In response to the US warning, Saudi Arabia and several neighboring countries raised the level of readiness of their military forces. Saudi officials have said Iran is ready to attack both the kingdom and Iraq to divert attention from the domestic protests sweeping the country.
- Iranian authorities have denied plans to attack Saudi Arabia and the Iraqi city of Erbil. There they call the reports in the mass media false.