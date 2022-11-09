”Patience may be running out.” Iran openly threatened Saudi Arabia for “destabilizing the region”

Iran openly threatened Saudi Arabia that "their patience may run out." They say that Saudi Arabia is destabilizing the region.

This was announced by the Minister of Information and National Security of Iran, Ismail Khatib, writes Fars.

"In the case of Saudi Arabia, I say that our fate and the fate of other countries in the region are linked through our neighborhood. From Iranʼs point of view, any instability in the countries of the region is contagious, and any instability in Iran can be contagious for the countries of the region," the minister said.

According to him, the USA, Great Britain and Saudi Arabia are engaged in destabilization of the region. He explains that stoning the mighty Iran has no other meaning than crossing the border of rationality.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has so far adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it does not provide any guarantees to continue this strategic patience in the event of continued hostilities," Khatib stressed.