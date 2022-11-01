WSJ: Saudi Arabia has warned of Iranʼs plans to attack it and Iraq. The military is on high alert

Saudi Arabia has warned the US of an attack by Iran on targets in the kingdom. The US and Middle Eastern militaries are on high alert.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In response to the US warning, Saudi Arabia and several neighboring countries raised the level of readiness of their military forces. Saudi officials have said Iran is ready to attack both the kingdom and Iraq to divert attention from the domestic protests sweeping the country.

The White House National Security Council said it was concerned by the warnings and prepared to respond if Iran launched an attack. "We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said a National Security Council spokesperson.

Last month, the commander of Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps publicly warned Saudi Arabia of "the need to curb coverage of protests in Iran by satellite news channels," including Iran International, which is popular with many Iranians.

"This is our last warning, because you are interfering in our internal affairs through these media," said Major General Hossein Salami.