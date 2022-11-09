Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of four military administrations in the Kherson region

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 760/2022 on the creation of four military administrations in the Kherson region.
By decree, the Dolmativka village military administration of the Skadovsky district, the Hola Prystan city military administration of the Skadovsk district, the Kakhovka city military administration of the Kakhovka district, and the Khrestivka village military administration of the Kakhovka district are formed.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Kherson Regional State Administration are entrusted with the execution of the decree.
- On November 9, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu ordered the Russian army to leave Kherson and the right bank of the Kherson region — the Russians "withdraw" to the left bank of the Dnieper at the suggestion of Surovikin and with the consent of Shoigu.
- Before the retreat, the occupiers blew up five main bridges in the region.