Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of four military administrations in the Kherson region

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 760/2022 on the creation of four military administrations in the Kherson region.

By decree, the Dolmativka village military administration of the Skadovsky district, the Hola Prystan city military administration of the Skadovsk district, the Kakhovka city military administration of the Kakhovka district, and the Khrestivka village military administration of the Kakhovka district are formed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Kherson Regional State Administration are entrusted with the execution of the decree.