Pentagon: Russia lost half of its tanks and most precision weapons in Ukraine

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Affairs Colin Kahl stated that Russia likely lost half of its battle tanks and used most of its precision weapons in the war with Ukraine.

CNN writes about it.

"Putin has failed. Russia will come out of this war weaker than it entered," he told reporters and added that the Russian Federation had "tens of thousands of casualties" since the start of the war in February, which was "an order of magnitude" more than the losses of the USSR in Afghanistan.

“They probably lost half of their main battle tanks of the entire Russian army. More than 80% of the ground forces of the Russian Federation are stuck in Ukraine. They have used up most of their precision munitions, and sanctions and export controls will make it very difficult for them to restore their military to pre-war conditions. Putin entered this war trying to destroy Ukraine as an independent, sovereign democratic country. He failed and that will not change. Sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine will endure," Colin Kahl emphasized.