During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 780 more occupiers

During November 8, the Russian army lost 780 more soldiers killed. In total, during the 259 days of the Russian invasion, 77 950 occupiers were eliminated.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Losses of the occupiers in equipment:
- 2 801 tanks (+15 over the past day);
- 5 666 armored combat vehicles (+12);
- 1 802 artillery systems (+11);
- 393 MLRS (+2);
- 205 air defense equipment (+2);
- 278 aircraft;
- 260 helicopters;
- 1 483 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+7);
- 399 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 227 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+11);
- 158 units of special equipment (+2).