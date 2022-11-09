The USA “will do everything possible” to have Ukraine free its territory by winter

The USA will do everything possible to help Ukraine liberate the temporarily occupied territory before winter.

This was announced at the briefing by the representative of the Pentagon, Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

According to him, the Russians continue to entrench themselves in Kherson, and despite Russiaʼs statement about the deportation of civilians from the right bank of the Dnipro River, the United States does not see the removal of a large number of local residents.

“As winter approaches, aspects such as terrain, mud, snow and ice will pose additional challenges. Therefore, Ukraine is conducting a counteroffensive to take advantage of time," the general noted.

He emphasized that the U.S. will focus on supporting Ukraine before winter so that it has the best chance to liberate the territory.