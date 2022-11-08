The World Boxing Council will exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the ratings

The World Boxing Council (WBC) decided to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from its rankings. Also, the organization will not allow matches to be held on the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

This was stated by the head of the WBC, Mauricio Suleiman, writes Tribuna.

“All boxers from Russia and Belarus were removed from the WBC rankings. The organization will not sanction fights in these two countries. None of their citizens will be able to compete for the WBC champion title,” he emphasized.

At the same time, all Ukrainian boxers who are unable to perform remain in their current positions.