Ukrainian athletes will boycott the competition if Russians and Belarusians are admitted

In case of admission of representatives from Russia and Belarus to participate in competitions, Ukrainian athletes are ready to block their performances and boycott such competitions.

This was stated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

"Athletes from these countries cannot take part in international competitions under their own or neutral flags, as they tacitly agree with or openly support the killing of Ukrainians," said Youth and Sports Minister Vadym Hutsayt.

The Minister called on the presidents of all-Ukrainian federations to turn to international sports federations to prevent such cases. He also offers to invite heads of sports institutions to Ukraine.

"We will show Irpin and Bucha, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. They need to know how Ukrainian athletes feel when they go to the start together with the representatives of the aggressor countries," Vadym Hutsayt stressed.