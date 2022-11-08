Sky News: Russia paid for Iranian drones with cash and Western weapons

Russia paid Iran €140 million in cash for the delivery of drones. Western samples of weapons were also handed over to the Iranian authorities for study.

Sky News writes about this with reference to its own sources.

A Russian military plane brought all this to the Tehran airport on the morning of August 20. There was cash on board, as well as Western weapons captured in Ukraine. It is about the British NLAW anti-tank missile system, the American Javelin ATGM, and the Stinger anti-aircraft missile.

The Iranian military will be able to study Western weapons and probably copy them, creating their own counterparts.

Sources also reported that over the past few days, Russia and Iran had concluded a new agreement on the supply of drones for a total of €200 million.