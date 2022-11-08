Sky News: Russia paid for Iranian drones with cash and Western weapons

Russia paid Iran €140 million in cash for the delivery of drones. Western samples of weapons were also handed over to the Iranian authorities for study.
Sky News writes about this with reference to its own sources.
A Russian military plane brought all this to the Tehran airport on the morning of August 20. There was cash on board, as well as Western weapons captured in Ukraine. It is about the British NLAW anti-tank missile system, the American Javelin ATGM, and the Stinger anti-aircraft missile.
The Iranian military will be able to study Western weapons and probably copy them, creating their own counterparts.
Sources also reported that over the past few days, Russia and Iran had concluded a new agreement on the supply of drones for a total of €200 million.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. The defense forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones.
- According to Ukrainian intelligence, in the coming days, Iran plans to send a shipment of more than 200 combat drones to the Russian Federation.
- At the end of September, it was reported that the Ukrainian military shot down more than 300 enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.