”There is enough money.” Shmyhal announced the average size of the subsidy for the next year

The average amount of the subsidy next year will be 1,800 hryvnias.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The average amount of the subsidy is predicted to be about UAH 1,800 per month. There are enough funds in the budget for both this and the next year to support the most vulnerable sections of the population and provide the necessary amount of aid in the form of subsidies," Shmyhal emphasized.

According to the Prime Minister, almost 2.5 million households currently receive subsidies from the state. "This number is expected to increase in the coming months as people continue to apply for assistance," the government said.