In the draft state budget for 2023, expenditures were increased — for the telethon and the Pension Fund

By the time of the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), the draft state budget for 2023 increased expenditures.

This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Tax Committee, the MP from "Holos" paty Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Prior to the second reading, none of the ministries or institutions had their expenditures cut. Some of them, on the contrary, were increased.

Zheleznyak published a comparative table of the state budget and named the top 5 departments whose budgets grew the most before the second reading. These are the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories (+ UAH 2 billion for the State Fund for Regional Development), the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy (+ UAH 1.6 billion, most of which will go to increase funding for the telethon), the Supreme Court (+ UAH 245.4 million), Ukravtodor (+6.7 billion) and the Ministry of Social Policy (+38.9 billion for the Pension Fund).

Zheleznyak also added that next year there will be a Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. UAH 35.5 billion was allocated for it. His main areas of work are restoration and construction of housing, repair of critical infrastructure objects, development of project documentation for destroyed objects, purchase of social transport, purchase of housing.