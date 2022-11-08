Meta allocated $1.5 million for advertising in its social networks for Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses

The company Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram social networks, allocated $1.5 million for advertising campaigns in these networks for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Help from Meta will enable Ukrainian entrepreneurs to attract new customers, scale their own projects and support the Ukrainian economy. The Ministry of Digital and Diya.Business team actively worked with Meta to launch this program. After all, we understand how important it is to support small and medium-sized businesses," Fedorov wrote.

To participate in the program, applicants must be Ukrainian businesses located in Ukraine (excluding regions subject to US sanctions, including Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as occupied Crimea), and operate a Ukrainian business Facebook page with an advertising account.

At the same time, government or state-owned companies, political parties, and public international organizations cannot participate in this program. Applications for participation in the program can be submitted from November 8 to December 31, 2022. At the same time, the Meta website states that submission of applications is available from October 17 to December 31 or while promotional coupons are available.