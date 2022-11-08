Ukrainian intelligence received Russian manuals, which were distributed to propagandists to minimize discontent among the mobilized

Ukrainian intelligence received at its disposal Russian methods, which were obtained by propagandists to minimize discontent among mobilized Russians.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense.

Propagandists and state media were ordered to treat the mobilized with more respect and stop calling them "mobiki". Do not separate the mobilized and military personnel, but call them all "warriors" or "soldiers".

Ukrainian troops are ordered to be called "militants" and "armed formations". Propagandists are prohibited from using the abbreviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The military leadership of Ukraine is being asked to attribute it to the "Western curators of Kyiv".

The ones who avoid mobilization is recommended to call "ubezhanty" (those-who-run-away) or "perezhduny" (those-who-wait-up).

In addition, propagandists were ordered to no longer refer to explosions and partisan sabotage as "claps".

"The appearance of new methods shows that there is a problem in Russian society, and dissatisfaction is growing. The leadership of the Russian Federation, for its part, traditionally tries to use propaganda to manipulate the population instead of solving this problem," the MDI noted.