The Ministry of Justice approved the list of property of the Communist Party, which will be confiscated by the state

The Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska signed an order with an approved list of property of the Communist Party, which will become the property of the state.

At first, the court banned the activity of communists in Ukraine, and then decided to hand over the partyʼs property to the state. The profile ministry had to analyze all the property of the political entity.

In the general list of property there are 84 units of assets, in particular:

eight corporate rights;

two trademarks;

18 vehicles;

two plots of land;

54 units of real estate (residential buildings, buildings, structures, as well as their separate parts, apartments, residential and non-residential premises, etc.).

According to the assessment of the "CHESNO" movement, among all banned parties the Communist Party has the most property — tens of millions of hryvnias.

The property of the Communist Party is located throughout the country — from Transcarpathia to Luhansk region and from Crimea to Sumy region. However, most of its facilities are located in the occupied territory, especially in Crimea and Donbas.

Among the cars, there are domestic "Slavuty" of 2004-2008, two "Gazelles" and a LADA Samara of 2012.