As of November 8, Russia lost approximately 77 170 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2 786 tanks;
- 5 654 armored combat vehicles;
- 1 791 artillery systems;
- 391 rocket salvo fire system;
- 203 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 278 aircraft;
- 260 helicopters;
- 4 216 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 1 476 operational-tactical level drones;
- 159 units of special equipment;
- 399 cruise missiles.