The U.S. presidential adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed the communication with the Kremlin

Communication channels between the USA and Russia remain open.

This was stated by the U.S. Presidentʼs national security adviser Jake Sullivan the BBC reports.

He said it was "in the interest" of the White House to maintain contacts with the Kremlin, but that American officials "clearly understand who they are dealing with."

At the same time, he added that the White House is obliged to "seek accountability" and will work with partners to bring to justice those guilty of serious war crimes in Ukraine.

"I was in Kyiv on Friday and had the opportunity to meet with President Zelensky and my colleague Andriy Yermak, with the military leadership. We also received information about the number of deaths and destruction caused by the war," he noted.