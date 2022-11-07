The Advisor to the U.S. President Jake Sullivan is negotiating with Putinʼs aides

Citing sources, The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. President National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has been in talks with Putinʼs aide Ushakov and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Patrushev in recent months.

The interlocutor of the newspaper noted that Sullivan did this in order to reduce the risk of escalation and keep communication channels open. They did not discuss the settlement of the war.

The National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson declined to comment on this information, and the Kremlin did not respond to the publicationʼs request.

The White House has not publicly acknowledged any calls between Mr. Sullivan and any senior Russian official since March, when he spoke to Patrushev.

At the same time, the interlocutors noted that Sullivanʼs desire for contacts with Russia is not supported by other high-ranking officials in the United States.