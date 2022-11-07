UN: Russian invasion kills at least 6,490 civilians

At least 6,490 civilians were killed and 9,972 injured in the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“The reason for most of the recorded cases of death or injury of civilians was the use of explosive weapons with a large impact zone, in particular, heavy artillery and rocket launchers, as well as rocket and airstrikes,” the message emphasizes.

This applies, for example, to such settlements as Mariupol, Izyum, Lysychansk, Popasna and Sievierodonetsk, where, according to reports, numerous cases of the death or injury of civilians have been recorded.

According to confirmed UN data, 2,533 men, 1,731 women, 201 boys and 168 girls died, while the gender of 34 children and 1,828 adults has not yet been determined.