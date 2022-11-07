Antonov State Enterprise announced the construction of the second Mriya aircraft. It is already 30% ready

Ukraine began construction of the second An-225 "Mriya" aircraft instead of the one that was destroyed by the Russians during the hostilities in Hostomel.

Bild writes about it.

"The work is being done in a secret place. The second An-225 will be provided with both new parts and parts of the damaged aircraft," said Yevgeny Gavrilov, General Director of Antonov State Enterprise.

According to him, the second "Mriya" is already 30% ready. The cost of construction is estimated at €500 million. Leipzig/Halle international airport, where the Antonova airline is temporarily based and where the An-225 often flew, will help raise money.