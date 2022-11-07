Antonov State Enterprise announced the construction of the second Mriya aircraft. It is already 30% ready

Ukraine began construction of the second An-225 "Mriya" aircraft instead of the one that was destroyed by the Russians during the hostilities in Hostomel.
Bild writes about it.
"The work is being done in a secret place. The second An-225 will be provided with both new parts and parts of the damaged aircraft," said Yevgeny Gavrilov, General Director of Antonov State Enterprise.
According to him, the second "Mriya" is already 30% ready. The cost of construction is estimated at €500 million. Leipzig/Halle international airport, where the Antonova airline is temporarily based and where the An-225 often flew, will help raise money.
- The Security Service of Ukraine established that the officials of the Antonov state enterprise, despite the warnings of the state authorities, did not protect the An-225 Mriya aircraft from destruction during the invasion of Russia.
- An-225 aircraft was destroyed during an enemy fire in Hostomel. In March, the management of Antonov was accused of destroying the plane because of its irresponsibility. The ship was not evacuated, although it was possible.
- Already on March 24, "Antonov" opened an account to collect funds for the restoration of "Mriya".
- On March 29, "Ukroboronprom" removed Serhiy Bychkov from the position of general director of the state enterprise "Antonov" based on the results of an official investigation after checking individual facts.