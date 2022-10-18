The SSU: “Antonov” officials did not save “Mriia” from destruction despite warnings

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) established that the officials of the “Antonov” state enterprise (SE), despite the warnings of the state authorities, did not protect the An-225 “Mriia” aircraft from destruction during the invasion of Russia.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

"Also, individual employees of the enterprise for a long time hindered the Defense Forces in the organization of anti-aircraft and ground protection of the airport. All this led to the destruction of the An-225 and several other planes," the SSU informed.

Currently, additional details of this case are being studied and necessary examinations are being conducted. During the identification of persons guilty of subversive activities against Ukraine, the special service also discovered the facts of other crimes.

Thus, the former general director of "Antonov" was exposed for organizing the illegal transportation abroad of Ukrainians of military age. In March of this year, the official submitted to the State Border Service a list of employees who go abroad for aircraft maintenance. But he included outsiders in the group on a business trip. Among them is his close relative.