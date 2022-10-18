The SSU: “Antonov” officials did not save “Mriia” from destruction despite warnings

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) established that the officials of the “Antonov” state enterprise (SE), despite the warnings of the state authorities, did not protect the An-225 “Mriia” aircraft from destruction during the invasion of Russia.
This was reported by the SSU press service.
"Also, individual employees of the enterprise for a long time hindered the Defense Forces in the organization of anti-aircraft and ground protection of the airport. All this led to the destruction of the An-225 and several other planes," the SSU informed.
Currently, additional details of this case are being studied and necessary examinations are being conducted. During the identification of persons guilty of subversive activities against Ukraine, the special service also discovered the facts of other crimes.
Thus, the former general director of "Antonov" was exposed for organizing the illegal transportation abroad of Ukrainians of military age. In March of this year, the official submitted to the State Border Service a list of employees who go abroad for aircraft maintenance. But he included outsiders in the group on a business trip. Among them is his close relative.
- An-225 aircraft was destroyed during enemy fire in Hostomel. In March, the management of “Antonov” was accused of destroying the plane because of its irresponsibility. The ship was not evacuated, although it was possible.
- Already on March 24, "Antonov" opened an account to collect funds for the restoration of "Mriia".
- On March 29, "Ukroboronprom" removed Serhiy Bychkov from the position of general director of the state enterprise "Antonov" based on the results of an official investigation after checking individual facts.