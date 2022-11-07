The Council of Europe will gather for its fourth summit in history in 2023

In May 2023, the Council of Europe will gather for its fourth ever summit. The reason for this was the attack of Russian troops on Ukraine.

The summit will be held in Reykjavik, the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdóttir announced.

"I am pleased to announce that the 4th summit in the history of the Council of Europe will be held in Reykjavík in May 2023. It will be an important opportunity for the leaders of the 46 member countries to meet and reaffirm their commitment to the fundamental values of human rights, democracy and the rule of law," she wrote on Twitter.