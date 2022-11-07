“The batteries donʼt have time to recharge.” KCSA explained why mobile network disappears in Kyiv during power outages

During power outages in Kyiv, mobile network disappears because the batteries powering the operatorsʼ equipment do not have time to recharge.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

"The point is that the equipment needs constant power. Batteries are used to ensure stable operation. They can provide work for 4-5 hours. Therefore, when the electricity is turned off for a long time, the batteries do not have time to recharge," KCSA noted.

They added that the most problematic issue is the mobile Internet.

"The network experiences a significant load when most people switch from home Wi-Fi to mobile Internet. This affects the speed," the administration explained.

Despite this, KCSA insists that the absolute majority of Ukrainian communication networks retain their functionality. They allow you to make phone calls or send sms.