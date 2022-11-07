DTEK: Emergency power outages in Kyiv will continue for two more days

Emergency power outages in Kyiv will continue for two more days. It takes about two weeks to restore a more or less stable power supply.
The executive director of DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk told about this on the air of the telethon.
"According to the schedule, we will be able to supply electricity to Kyiv in a day or two. This is the maximum we can do in the near future [...]. Now there are both scheduled and emergency shutdowns. This situation will continue until the lines and other infrastructure are repaired in order to transmit electricity to Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine," Saharuk noted.
- Earlier, the director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko said that Ukrainian energy companies need 3 to 5 weeks to return to a "comfortable level" after the Russian strikes. This is provided that the Russian troops do not launch new missile strikes.
- The United Energy System of Ukraine was subjected to massive missile attacks on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2. Almost 40% of the energy infrastructure was damaged by shelling.
- Because of the attack, emergency power outages in the city of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions continue to this day. "Ukrenergo" reports that the countryʼs power grid still cannot resume full operation.