The SSU detained a Sharii channel blogger in Zaporizhzhia. He provided intelligence data to the Russians

A blogger, who was passing on information to the Russians about the consequences of attacks on the city, was detained in Zaporizhzhia. He also worked for the Anatoliy Sharii Telegram channel.

This was reported in the press service of the Secutiry Service of Ukraine (SSU).

For this, the man created a specialized Internet platform where he published photos and videos with his own comments and description of events. Representatives of the Russian special services used this information to gather intelligence about the results of the attacks and to adjust the fire. These materials were also actively used by the pro-Russian propagandist Anatoliy Sharii.

In his stories, the Zaporizhzhia blogger denied Russiaʼs involvement in the destruction of Ukraineʼs civilian and critical infrastructure.

A mobile phone with evidence was found in the detaineeʼs possession. A man can be held criminally liable under Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the sending, transfer of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine, movement, transfer or placement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If the guilt is proven in court, the blogger will spend up to 12 years in prison.