“Itʼs important to stay here.” The British Embassy in Ukraine does not plan to evacuate from Kyiv

The British Embassy does not plan to evacuate from Kyiv, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Great Britain to Ukraine Melinda Simmons stated.

She reported this in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"No, we are not planning to evacuate. We are here with the security that allows us to be here. I have been here for several months now, living in this war as you live in this war. It is certainly fair to say that the circumstances of our departure are already different from the circumstances under which we first left in February. And this is not only because we consider the threat to be less serious: it is still serious," the ambassador noted.

According to her, embassy employees are ready to put up with a lot in order to do their job.

"So far, there are no plans to leave Kyiv. And I think itʼs probably very important to a lot of people that we stay,” she said.

According to her, she understands that the presence of the British Embassy in Kyiv is important — as a signal for many Ukrainians and for some countries.