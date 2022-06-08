News

The United Kingdom guaranteed $ 450 million to Ukraine

Kostia Andreikovets
The United Kingdom guaranteed a $ 450 million World Bank loan to Ukraine.

This was reported by the British Embassy.

"Yesterday, the United Kingdom guaranteed $ 450 million of a $ 1.5 billion to Ukraine through the World Bank loan, to support vital public services. The British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons signed a guarantee from Kyiv," the statement said.