The United Kingdom guaranteed $ 450 million to Ukraine

The United Kingdom guaranteed a $ 450 million World Bank loan to Ukraine.
This was reported by the British Embassy.
"Yesterday, the United Kingdom guaranteed $ 450 million of a $ 1.5 billion to Ukraine through the World Bank loan, to support vital public services. The British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons signed a guarantee from Kyiv," the statement said.
- On June 8, the World Bankʼs Executive Board decided to provide Ukraine with $ 1.49 billion in additional funding to pay public and social workers. The allocation of funds is guaranteed by Britain, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Latvia, as well as parallel funding from Italy.