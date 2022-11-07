The Russian army continues to attack Donetsk region. A person died in Bakhmut

One person was killed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Five more people were wounded in the region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

On the morning of November 7, the Russians launched four missiles at Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

The Russians also shelled Vuhledar and Pavlivka with artillery. People were not wounded.

Russian shelling wounded two people in Krasnohorivka. Maryinka and Heorhiivka also came under fire. There were isolated "strikes" at night in the old and central parts of the Avdiivka. There were no victims.

Russian shelling killed one person and wounded two others in Bakhmut. Shells damaged five private houses, one high-rise building and an enterprise. Intense shelling took place near Yakovlivka and Bakhmutske and on the outskirts of the Toretsk and Svitlodar communities.

Russian projectiles wounded a resident of Lyman, and the constant shelling of Torske and Zarichne does not stop.