“Ukrenergo” sees a shortage of electricity for Monday and warns of possible emergency shutdowns

The Ukrenergo company predicts a 32% electricity shortage on November 7.

This is stated in the companyʼs message.

Planned blackouts will begin at 06:00 and continue until the end of the day. “In addition, regional energy providers can carry out emergency restrictions of consumption, applying schedules of emergency shutdowns. Such measures are necessary to avoid shortages and prevent overloading of the high-voltage infrastructure,” the company stated.

In addition to Kyiv and the region, emergency power outages are possible in Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.