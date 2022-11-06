Next week, the European Commission will present a €18 billion financial aid plan for Ukraine

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that next week there will be a presentation of the program of financial assistance to Ukraine for 2023.

This is reported by the press service of the European Commission.

The aid program provides for the financing of the Ukrainian budget in the amount of up to €1.5 billion per month, which will amount to €18 billion in total. Both leaders recognized the importance of ensuring predictable and regular funding of the stateʼs core functions. Support in the form of preferential long-term loans with interest coverage will also contribute to Ukraineʼs reforms and its path to EU membership.

Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the European Union would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, especially in winter.