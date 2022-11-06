Main Intelligence: There is an outbreak of infectious diseases among the mobilized Russians stationed in Belarus

Among the mobilized Russians who were placed in Belarus, there is an outbreak of diseases due to poor sanitary conditions.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

Units of the Soviet Union continued to arrive on the territory of Belarus, which mainly consisted of so-called "partially mobilized" citizens. Their main task is the preparation of the material base and locations for occupation troops.

"Meanwhile, the mobilized are forced to live in unsuitable conditions. Mostly in field tents without proper sanitary conditions," the message reads.

Currently, there is a large-scale outbreak of various diseases among military personnel. These are mostly diseases of the respiratory tract (bronchitis, sore throat, pneumonia, exacerbation of asthma) and infections of the gastrointestinal tract. GUR emphasizes that the morbidity is so large-scale that Belarusian doctors are unable to cope with it. The occupiers were forced to urgently send military and mobilized doctors from Russia to Belarus.

In the near future, the next batch of medical workers is expected to arrive at the 230th combined military training ground of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Belarus (Obuz-Lisnovsky). The outbreak of diseases there is also associated with non-compliance with basic requirements for military camps to ensure hygiene, quality food, and medical care.

Intelligence also said that tensions between the militaries of the two states are growing in Belarus. Numerous conflict situations are connected with cases of the contemptuous attitude of the Russian military towards Belarusians.

"Belarusian military police are unable to restrain the illegal behavior of Russians. In particular, in the reports submitted by senior officers of the SSR based on the complaints of their rank-and-file servicemen, it is pointed out the derogatory statements and behavior of Russians towards Belarusians. In particular, using insults based on ethnic characteristics. The number of precedents is growing rapidly, which leads to an uncontrolled escalation of tension in Belarus," the GUR reports.