“The situation is under control.” The Kyiv City Administration commented on information about the complete evacuation of Kyiv residents in the event of a total blackout

In Kyiv, the situation is under control and there is currently no reason to talk about a total evacuation of the capitalʼs residents.

This was reported by the director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City Administration, Roman Tkachuk.

He explained that within the framework of the preparation of the civil protection system, the city government is forced to consider all possible options for action in the event of an emergency. In particular, in case of complete and long-term absence of electricity, water and heat supply.

“There are currently no reasons to talk about evacuation. Yes, we work out different plans, teach people to react and be ready now. This is a very important step to avoid chaos in processes that should work to minimize risks to the public. Evacuation commissions have long existed in each district in case of completely different emergency situations — from floods to accidents at critical infrastructure facilities. It is important for us to avoid panic and misinformation, therefore, once again I ask the media not to manipulate information,” Tkachuk emphasized.

He added that the city authorities are doing everything to minimize the consequences for residents of constant Russian attacks on critical infrastructure facilities. In each district of Kyiv, an average of 100 heating points will be prepared, which will work in case of emergency situations in winter. They will be arranged on the basis of social facilities. These points will be equipped with everything necessary: heat, lighting, bathrooms, dining rooms, places for rest, banks of warm clothes and warm blankets. In addition, the points will be equipped with emergency power generators and heat guns. If necessary, emergency personnel will be on duty nearby.