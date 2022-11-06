Kyiv is considering the possibility of a complete evacuation of people in the event of a total blackout

Kyiv authorities are considering the possibility of evacuating all three million residents in the event of a complete blackout in the city. But so far, there is no reason for this.

The New York Times writes about it.

Roman Tkachuk, the head of the municipal security department of the Kyiv city administration, noted that the capital authorities would be warned no less than 12 hours in advance that the power grid is on the verge of a complete shutdown. If this really happens, the city will be evacuated.

"We understand that if Russia continues such attacks, we may lose our entire electricity system. If there’s no power, there will be no water and no sewage. That’s why currently the government and city administration are taking all possible measures to protect our power supply system," he explained.

At the same time, Tkachuk emphasized that now the situation is under control, and there are no reasons to leave Kyiv en masse.

The day before, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, also noted that the authorities do not exclude such a scenario of events when the lights will be completely turned off in the capital and are preparing for it. For this, a large supply of food, water, fuel, and generators has already been prepared.