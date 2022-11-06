The Russians hit a residential quarter in Zaporizhzhia with missiles. There was a fire there

Russian troops hit a residential quarter of Zaporizhzhia with missiles at night. There is no information about the dead and injured yet.

Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhia City Council, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Racist monsters again insidiously attacked Zaporizhzhia. One residential quarter was hit by enemy fire," he said.

According to him, a fire broke out on the spot after the impact. The relevant services immediately arrived at the scene.

Later, the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reported that the two-story building of a commercial enterprise was hit. According to preliminary data, one person died.

Another missile fell on a plot of land in the private sector. Windows of private buildings and two cars were damaged by the blast wave and debris.