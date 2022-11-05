Zelensky announced “good news” for Ukraineʼs anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced "good news" for Ukraineʼs air and missile defense.

He said this in his evening address.

According to the president, todayʼs meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander lasted three hours.

The participants analyzed the situation on the front line, the supply of military equipment, ammunition, means of communication and winter clothes. Countermeasures against missile and drone terror were also considered.

"There are already quite significant results in this, the percentage of beating has become higher, but there is still a lot to work on," the president noted.