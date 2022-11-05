Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated another 600 Russian invaders

The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed another 600 Russian occupiers in a day — in total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 75,440 soldiers.

The data is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of November 5.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

2,758 tanks (+8 over the past day);

5,601 armored combat vehicles (21);

1,776 artillery systems (4);

391 rocket salvo fire system (no changes);

202 air defense means (1);

277 aircraft;

260 helicopters (2);

1,462 drones (12);

399 cruise missiles (2);

16 ships/boats;

4,184 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (10);

155 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Avdiivka directions.