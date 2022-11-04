Zelensky instructed Shmyhal to work out the possibility of a complete ban on the cultural activities of Russians in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky considered a petition with a proposal to ban any cultural activity of Russians in Ukraine. He instructed the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to work out this issue.

He stated this in his response to the petition, which gathered more than 25 000 votes.

Zelensky reminded that there are already many restrictions on Russian cultural content in Ukraine. In particular, Ukraine has a list of Russian artists who threaten national security. There are many restrictions on them, and they are also prohibited from entering the country.

In addition, certain changes in the legislation entered into force on October 7. In particular, about supporting the national musical product and limiting the public use of the music of the aggressor state.

"In order to prevent the cultural and informational influence of the aggressor state, the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine stopped issuing and stopped the validity of permits for the import of publishing products from the territory of the aggressor state," Zelenskyi noted.

Ukraine also created a list of Russian propagandists, opinion leaders, and artists who openly or covertly generate Russian propaganda narratives. Some of them are already under sanctions in Ukraine and other countries.

The president sent the petition to the government and the Prime Minister Shmyhal for consideration.