Ukraine has already received 700 generators from donors. 900 more will be delivered in the near future

"We are preparing for any scenarios. We are accumulating equipment for power generation in emergency situations," Shmyhal noted at the government meeting.
The Prime Minister reported that a coordination meeting with UN and USAID structures was held on November 3.
"They talked about preparing for winter. We have already received 700 generators from donors. 900 more will be delivered from them in the near future," the Prime Minister stated.
- Russian troops systematically attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Currently, about 40% of the energy infrastructure is seriously damaged. In connection with this, there are periodic power outages.
- During the last massive Russian attack on October 31, Kyiv was not hit by Russian missiles, but the strikes in the Kyiv region affected the cityʼs water and energy supplies.