Ukraine has already received 700 generators from donors. 900 more will be delivered in the near future

"We are preparing for any scenarios. We are accumulating equipment for power generation in emergency situations," Shmyhal noted at the government meeting.

The Prime Minister reported that a coordination meeting with UN and USAID structures was held on November 3.

"They talked about preparing for winter. We have already received 700 generators from donors. 900 more will be delivered from them in the near future," the Prime Minister stated.