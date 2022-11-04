The Ministry of Health has allowed children aged 12-17 to receive a booster vaccination against the coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has allowed the administration of a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine to children aged 12 to 17. They remind that 84 children died of complications during the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health writes about this on its Facebook page.

"A booster dose is recommended for teenagers 6 months after completing the primary course of vaccination. If the child received an additional dose of the vaccine for medical reasons, the booster is administered 3 months after the additional dose," the message reads.

Only the mRNA vaccine from Comirnaty/Pfizer will be used for booster vaccination of children.

Over the course of the pandemic, the disease was confirmed in almost 390 000 children. More than 1 600 children fell ill last week alone. The Ministry of Health emphasized that the consent of parents or guardians is mandatory for vaccinating children aged 12-13. At the same time, children over 14 years of age can independently apply to any vaccination point.