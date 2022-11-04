The Verkhovna Rada banned Russians from heading banks and financial companies

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) banned Russian citizens from holding managerial positions in banks and financial companies.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on this.

316 MPs voted pro.

The draft law also approves the list of subjects that are subject to primary financial monitoring and must get rid of Russian top managers. These include insurance companies, payment systems, exchanges, postal operators, gambling operators, crypto exchanges and other companies that provide financial services. These entities are also required to report to the State Financial Monitoring Service on threshold transactions with entities related to the Russian Federation.